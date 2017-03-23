'Taking us backwards': NSW government...

'Taking us backwards': NSW government's environment policies under fire from green groups

Monday Mar 27

The NSW coalition government is failing on most of its environmental policies, including robbing a key climate fund to bankroll land-clearing and leaving 10 marine regions unprotected, according to eight green groups. Premier Gladys Berejiklian and her new environment minister, Gabrielle Upton, have inherited a mix of policies that are "taking us backwards", with the container deposit scheme and efforts to improve energy efficiency among the few positives, according to a mid-term review led by the NSW Nature Conservation Council.

