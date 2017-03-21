Fuel-tank scrape downtown causes dies...

Fuel-tank scrape downtown causes diesel spill

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Wenatchee World

Quick work by a truck driver and emergency responders Monday afternoon prevented a spill downtown of about 20 gallons of diesel from becoming worse. Matt Klym, driver for Hicks Transportation of Albany, Oregon, was pulling his Peterbilt 18-wheeler out of the parking lot of cold-storage facility, Lineage Logistics, when one of the rig's fuel tanks scraped a bump in the pavement and lost the tank's drain plug.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Linn arrests and mugshots (Mar '14) Feb '17 da da 5
Brandon Bandy (Nov '09) Jan '17 Sad 2
New Years Eve in Albany? Dec '16 WHjr 1
Renting or buying from Kip Schoning? (Apr '06) Dec '16 Topchevy00 55
Anyone have a real estate story involving Kip S... (Jun '06) Dec '16 Topchevy00 28
New Linn County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14) Sep '16 Larry 4
Charles meal Bergman (Sep '16) Sep '16 Curious 1
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Albany, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,470 • Total comments across all topics: 279,715,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC