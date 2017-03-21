Doctor finds spiders in ear of boy with earache
Given the history of spider urban legends , this is sure to mutate into its own horrifying story in about, oh, 20 minutes. According to this Associated Press story , 9-year-old Jesse Courtney of Albany, Oregon complained of hearing crackling and popping noises in his ear.
