Burger King used photos of real restaurant fires in its latest...
Burger King's latest print ad campaign shows its restaurants on fire - a consequence, according to the ads, of the fast food chain always flame-grilling its burgers. The photos in its three ads show firemen putting out fires at restaurants in Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Italy.
