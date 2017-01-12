Death of Albany man found covered in ...

Death of Albany man found covered in snow investigated

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: OregonLive.com

Linn County sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of a man found covered in snow in a driveway Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016. Linn County sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of a man found covered in snow in a driveway Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at OregonLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brandon Bandy (Nov '09) Jan 7 Sad 2
New Years Eve in Albany? Dec 28 WHjr 1
Renting or buying from Kip Schoning? (Apr '06) Dec 16 Topchevy00 55
Anyone have a real estate story involving Kip S... (Jun '06) Dec 16 Topchevy00 28
New Linn County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14) Sep '16 Larry 4
New Linn arrests and mugshots (Mar '14) Sep '16 Jacob 2
Charles meal Bergman Sep '16 Curious 1
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Albany, OR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,435 • Total comments across all topics: 277,862,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC