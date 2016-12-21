Cheever Capital seeks $3.7 mln for Talents Venture Fund V
Cheever Capital Management, LLC is targeting $3.7 million for Talents Venture Fund V, L.P., according to a regulatory filing . Based in Albany, Oregon, Cheever is a venture firm specializing in seed-stage investments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PE Hub.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Renting or buying from Kip Schoning? (Apr '06)
|Dec 16
|Topchevy00
|55
|Anyone have a real estate story involving Kip S... (Jun '06)
|Dec 16
|Topchevy00
|28
|New Linn County Arrests and mugshot (Feb '14)
|Sep '16
|Larry
|4
|New Linn arrests and mugshots (Mar '14)
|Sep '16
|Jacob
|2
|Charles meal Bergman
|Sep '16
|Curious
|1
|Cannery Mall (Aug '15)
|Sep '16
|MarcoG42
|3
|Samantha Fenn (Apr '16)
|Jun '16
|Bill
|2
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC