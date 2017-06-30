Thousands attend Albany's Annual Fourth of July celebration
Thousands of people came to downtown Albany's Riverfront to watch the firework show on Tuesday night as well as the concerts. But on this Independence Day, the people of Albany and many other South Georgia towns came together to celebrate their freedom.
