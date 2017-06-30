Record turn-out for downtown Albany 4th fun

If you were in downtown Albany for the $25,000 dollar fireworks show Tuesday night, you were part of a record turn-out for the Fourth of July celebration! The long weekend of events downtown, from Movies in the Park Sunday to live music and vendors Tuesday, drew large crowds. It's estimated more than 2,000 people watched that fireworks display from inside River Front Park, with many more enjoying the show from the nearby Hilton Garden Inn hotel, parking garage and city sidewalks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.