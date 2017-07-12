Malakhi Perkins
Albany police arrested a man in connection with last week's burglary at the Juana Vape store on Ledo Road. Malakhi Perkins, 18, was arrested and charged with burglary in the 2nd degree and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|black girls tribbing (Mar '13)
|17 hr
|Curiousgurl
|24
|ANY nice counties near Albany Georgia? (Mar '10)
|Mon
|Jacob
|76
|Evans High School: Drug abuse, racism, & public... (Oct '16)
|Jul 6
|Cristal
|4
|David Osteen (May '13)
|Jun 21
|Iwishabitchwould
|13
|Amanda Fouche (Oct '14)
|May '17
|Ex of Amanda
|6
|Cuthbert Police Chief and Sheriff's Deputy Fight (Nov '10)
|May '17
|Farrell Landon
|14
|NAACP to host meeting after controversial searc...
|May '17
|fo real
|3
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC