Kratom. It's not illegal, but there's...

Kratom. It's not illegal, but there's controversy surrounding its place in stores.

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

A substance made from a Southeast Asian tree is one of the latest tools some hope will be able to cushion the deadly blow of the U.S. heroin epidemic. Those who take Kratom said, at low doses, the plant feels like a stimulant, giving people energy and making some more sociable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Evans High School: Drug abuse, racism, & public... (Oct '16) 13 hr Cristal 4
ANY nice counties near Albany Georgia? (Mar '10) Jun 24 gary 75
black girls tribbing (Mar '13) Jun 23 Hot Chic 22 23
David Osteen (May '13) Jun 21 Iwishabitchwould 13
Amanda Fouche (Oct '14) May '17 Ex of Amanda 6
News Cuthbert Police Chief and Sheriff's Deputy Fight (Nov '10) May '17 Farrell Landon 14
News NAACP to host meeting after controversial searc... May '17 fo real 3
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Albany, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,667 • Total comments across all topics: 282,296,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC