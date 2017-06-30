Dougherty damage estimates at $2 billion, concert in the works
We are learning for the first time that damage estimates from the January storms in Dougherty County could be more than two billion dollars. That estimate is from Dougherty County's Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas, who has been working closely with leaders in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. seeking aid for the community.
