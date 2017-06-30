American flags line the streets of Al...

American flags line the streets of Albany

The American Legion Post 30 veterans put out flags throughout Albany today to remember the sacrifices paid by our forefathers. About 80 flags were placed around town, some were in front of Albany Mall, along Dawson Road and downtown by the Civic Center.

