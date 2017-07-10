Albany pet owners concerned about late-night fireworks
Dozens of Albany residents have voiced complaints about folks shooting fireworks after the 9 p.m. curfew in recent days. Every time this year, Claire Tays worries that more dogs in her community will go missing because their frightened by the fireworks, mainly those popped after the curfew.
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ANY nice counties near Albany Georgia? (Mar '10)
|Jun 24
|gary
|75
|black girls tribbing (Mar '13)
|Jun 23
|Hot Chic 22
|23
|David Osteen (May '13)
|Jun 21
|Iwishabitchwould
|13
|Amanda Fouche (Oct '14)
|May '17
|Ex of Amanda
|6
|Cuthbert Police Chief and Sheriff's Deputy Fight (Nov '10)
|May '17
|Farrell Landon
|14
|NAACP to host meeting after controversial searc...
|May '17
|fo real
|3
|Reconfiguration Changes of Mitchell County Sch... (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|wjb
|27
