100 Days to Kickoff: The Case for Bre...

100 Days to Kickoff: The Case for Brentavious Glanton

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: From The Rumble Seat

With the departure of Pat Gamble and Francis Kallon on the interior line, Brentavious Glanton should fill one of those empty spots. Glanton came as a a highly touted 2015 recruit from Albany, GA who had the opportunity for early playing time given the lack of depth that Tech has had in the middle the last several seasons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at From The Rumble Seat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ANY nice counties near Albany Georgia? (Mar '10) Jun 24 gary 75
black girls tribbing (Mar '13) Jun 23 Hot Chic 22 23
David Osteen (May '13) Jun 21 Iwishabitchwould 13
Amanda Fouche (Oct '14) May '17 Ex of Amanda 6
News Cuthbert Police Chief and Sheriff's Deputy Fight (Nov '10) May '17 Farrell Landon 14
News NAACP to host meeting after controversial searc... May '17 fo real 3
Reconfiguration Changes of Mitchell County Sch... (Feb '09) Apr '17 wjb 27
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
 

Albany, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,809 • Total comments across all topics: 282,243,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC