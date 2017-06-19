Yoga teacher, house fire victim, celebrates International Yoga Day by 'letting go'
Six days after a massive fire damaged an Albany home on Hilltop Drive, its homeowner, Sylvia Maxwell, turned to the yoga community to help her move forward from losing almost everything. They focused on "letting go," one of 5 "yamas" or guidelines in yoga.
