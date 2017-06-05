Volunteers still offering aid, suppor...

Volunteers still offering aid, support to Albany after storm

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

According to Albany's Assistant Fire Chief Eugene Anderson, mission groups are diverting from international trips to travel to Dougherty County this summer for storm repairs. "We have had people show up that have been completely faithful to assisting with the needs of this community and we have been so so grateful for their help and support," said Ken Bevel, a volunteer with Albany Relief and Recovery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
black girls tribbing (Mar '13) Sun Farrell Landon 22
Amanda Fouche (Oct '14) May 31 Ex of Amanda 6
News Cuthbert Police Chief and Sheriff's Deputy Fight (Nov '10) May 15 Farrell Landon 14
News NAACP to host meeting after controversial searc... May 13 fo real 3
ANY nice counties near Albany Georgia? (Mar '10) Apr '17 Jim Meredith 74
Reconfiguration Changes of Mitchell County Sch... (Feb '09) Apr '17 wjb 27
In a friends truck (Jun '10) Mar '17 41bendm3ova 14
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
 

Albany, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,737 • Total comments across all topics: 281,577,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC