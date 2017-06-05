Volunteers still offering aid, support to Albany after storm
According to Albany's Assistant Fire Chief Eugene Anderson, mission groups are diverting from international trips to travel to Dougherty County this summer for storm repairs. "We have had people show up that have been completely faithful to assisting with the needs of this community and we have been so so grateful for their help and support," said Ken Bevel, a volunteer with Albany Relief and Recovery.
