Victim identified after attempted carjacking, shooting on Clark Avenue
According to Albany police, a man was shot in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 1100 block of Clark Avenue Tuesday night. Mukesh Pramar told police he was sitting in his car when he was approached by two black males with guns who demanded his keys.
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ANY nice counties near Albany Georgia? (Mar '10)
|Jun 24
|gary
|75
|black girls tribbing (Mar '13)
|Jun 23
|Hot Chic 22
|23
|David Osteen (May '13)
|Jun 21
|Iwishabitchwould
|13
|Amanda Fouche (Oct '14)
|May 31
|Ex of Amanda
|6
|Cuthbert Police Chief and Sheriff's Deputy Fight (Nov '10)
|May '17
|Farrell Landon
|14
|NAACP to host meeting after controversial searc...
|May '17
|fo real
|3
|Reconfiguration Changes of Mitchell County Sch... (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|wjb
|27
