Taking a look at Pretoria Fields
Our first look behind-the-scenes of Albany's highly anticipated microbrewery reveals a plan as developed and well-thought-out as the craft beers being brewed. Pretoria Fields' opening in September coincides with a change in Georgia law allowing for pints and cases to be sold on site.
