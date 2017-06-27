Supreme Court upholds Georgia GOAL program
Under an opinion issued by the Supreme Court of Georgia Monday, the Georgia GOAL program, which provides tax exemptions to those who contribute to scholarships for students to use at private schools, including religious schools, will remain in place.
