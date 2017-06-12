Phoebe's Family Residency Class of 2020
On Wednesday, June 14, 2017, seven young adults traded their sport coats for white coats, marking their first day as Phoebe Putney's newest working physicians. It's critical because throughout recent years, Southwest Georgia has had an issue with attracting and retaining new physicians.
