Phoebe resident stays on to become physician

John Macon of Augusta, Georgia has chosen to stay in Albany to practice once he graduates from Phoebe's Family Medicine Residency Program. Macon was attracted to Phoebe's program because it was exclusive to students interested in the field, and the hospital's family-friendly environment.

