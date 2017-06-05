Napoleon Harris will add athleticism ...

Napoleon Harris will add athleticism to the ASU frontline

After a year in Atlanta, a former WALB Student athlete of the week is making his return to the good life city. Harris admits he got a bit homesick, and after turning down Albany State coming out of high school, he's ready to sport the Blue and Gold.

