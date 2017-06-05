Mother speaks out after son's acquittal
The mother of an Albany man found not-guilty after a lengthy double-homicide trial is grateful the jury was able to see what she called "the whole truth" of her son's involvement. Warren, along with his co-defendant Harrell Hicks, were tried on 26 counts and acquitted late Friday afternoon for the shooting deaths of William Davis and Desmond Williams in March 2013.
