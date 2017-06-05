More
There will be a press conference Tuesday regarding the recent overdose deaths and mass hospitalizations throughout Bibb and Houston counties where several people were found unconscious and not breathing. The Georgia Department of Public Health has become aware of a dangerous, potentially lethal substance contained in street drugs surfacing in central and South Georgia.
