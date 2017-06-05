Miss Albany heads to Miss Georgia Pageant
Zyan Campbell, who was crowned Miss Albany, will attend the annual pageant at the River Center for the Performing Arts in Columbus. Campbell said she struggled with body image issues in middle and high school and credits pageants with helping her conquer her insecurities.
