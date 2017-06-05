Kenya N. Daniels
An Albany woman is among 26 suspects for whom arrest warrants have been issued, in connection with an automobile insurance fraud ring centered in the Columbus area. Kenya N. Daniels, 24, is being charged with three Counts of Insurance Fraud, three Counts of Theft By Deception, and one Count of Identity Fraud.
