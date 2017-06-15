Ita s Off to Albany For Bill Dollar
Albany, Georgia that is where Dollar becomes the Operations Manager for Cumulus' six radio stations in the market. Dollar will also be midday host on NASH FM 104.5 in Albany, and on the air on Rocker afternoons from 2pm-6pm.
