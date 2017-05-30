ID given on wounded Albany man; Arrest made
One man is injured after an early Friday morning shooting that happened just after 1:00AM, in the 1300 block of West 4th Avenue. Police say the victim, 57-year-old Gregory Broner, was found on the porch, bleeding excessively.
