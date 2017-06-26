First United Methodist Church renovation key part of downtown revitalization
As more business and residence development is underway in downtown Albany, one of the historic downtown churches is also showing their faith that Albany is growing. First United Methodist Church in downtown Albany is undergoing a major renovation, saying churches are a vital part to the community's growth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ANY nice counties near Albany Georgia? (Mar '10)
|Jun 24
|gary
|75
|black girls tribbing (Mar '13)
|Jun 23
|Hot Chic 22
|23
|David Osteen (May '13)
|Jun 21
|Iwishabitchwould
|13
|Amanda Fouche (Oct '14)
|May 31
|Ex of Amanda
|6
|Cuthbert Police Chief and Sheriff's Deputy Fight (Nov '10)
|May '17
|Farrell Landon
|14
|NAACP to host meeting after controversial searc...
|May '17
|fo real
|3
|Reconfiguration Changes of Mitchell County Sch... (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|wjb
|27
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC