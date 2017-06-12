Family speaks out after Albany murder
The family of a man, who they said was there during a deadly Albany shooting last weekend, is speaking out. Tammy Jones, the aunt of Octavious Jones, said her nephew, who is charged with aggravated assault, was defending his girlfriend.
