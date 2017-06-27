Dice explains fentanyl is the most potent opioid to city leaders
Local health leaders are stepping to the front lines to fight the drug epidemic face on. Phoebe Putney Hospital has partnered with local law enforcement and other community agencies to form a new task force, one that's designed to fight opioid drug use that is sweeping across the state.
