Dice explains fentanyl is the most po...

Dice explains fentanyl is the most potent opioid to city leaders

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

Local health leaders are stepping to the front lines to fight the drug epidemic face on. Phoebe Putney Hospital has partnered with local law enforcement and other community agencies to form a new task force, one that's designed to fight opioid drug use that is sweeping across the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ANY nice counties near Albany Georgia? (Mar '10) Jun 24 gary 75
black girls tribbing (Mar '13) Jun 23 Hot Chic 22 23
David Osteen (May '13) Jun 21 Iwishabitchwould 13
Amanda Fouche (Oct '14) May 31 Ex of Amanda 6
News Cuthbert Police Chief and Sheriff's Deputy Fight (Nov '10) May '17 Farrell Landon 14
News NAACP to host meeting after controversial searc... May '17 fo real 3
Reconfiguration Changes of Mitchell County Sch... (Feb '09) Apr '17 wjb 27
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Albany, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,875 • Total comments across all topics: 282,086,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC