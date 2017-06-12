Choking man thanks Albany drug agents for saving his life
WALB News 10's Re-Essa Buckels helped the family arrange a meeting with those officers on Tuesday night so they could formally show their gratitude. Kenneth Holland and his family were forever grateful to the drug agents who didn't hesitate to come to his rescue when he nearly choked to death.
