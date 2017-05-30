Calhoun Co. woman claims shelter gave...

Calhoun Co. woman claims shelter gave her dog away

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WALB-TV Albany

A Calhoun County dog got loose and showed up 50 miles away in Dougherty County. But that's not the end of the unusual facts surrounding this case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amanda Fouche (Oct '14) May 31 Ex of Amanda 6
News Cuthbert Police Chief and Sheriff's Deputy Fight (Nov '10) May 15 Farrell Landon 14
black girls tribbing (Mar '13) May 15 Farrell Landon 20
News NAACP to host meeting after controversial searc... May 13 fo real 3
ANY nice counties near Albany Georgia? (Mar '10) Apr '17 Jim Meredith 74
Reconfiguration Changes of Mitchell County Sch... (Feb '09) Apr '17 wjb 27
In a friends truck (Jun '10) Mar '17 41bendm3ova 14
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. China
 

Albany, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,076 • Total comments across all topics: 281,492,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC