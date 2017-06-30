Burglar burns through window to break...

Burglar burns through window to break into Albany vape store

22 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

The surveillance video from the Juana Vape store on Ledo Road shows the crook burning his way in through a window about 2 Friday morning. Owner Tobey Cox says two masked people used fireworks to power a make shift flame thrower, and heat up the glass until he can break it by hitting it with a scooter.

