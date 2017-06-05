Blighted properties can be seen all throughout the area
Now, local leaders have a plan to turn these areas into usable properties, but first they need some help from residents. Dougherty County Commissioner Anthony Jones told WALB News 10 that he's excited to get rid of the abandoned and blighted properties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|black girls tribbing (Mar '13)
|Sun
|Farrell Landon
|22
|Amanda Fouche (Oct '14)
|May 31
|Ex of Amanda
|6
|Cuthbert Police Chief and Sheriff's Deputy Fight (Nov '10)
|May 15
|Farrell Landon
|14
|NAACP to host meeting after controversial searc...
|May 13
|fo real
|3
|ANY nice counties near Albany Georgia? (Mar '10)
|Apr '17
|Jim Meredith
|74
|Reconfiguration Changes of Mitchell County Sch... (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|wjb
|27
|In a friends truck (Jun '10)
|Mar '17
|41bendm3ova
|14
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC