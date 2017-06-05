Albany's Chief Inspector retires, as shortage worsens during storm recovery efforts
Tracy Hester, Albany's Planning and Development Services Senior Examiner, is retiring after 23 years with Albany. With his departure, the city will have only two inspectors.
