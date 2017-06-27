Albany police identify three people fatally shot Tuesday night
Albany police dealt with a particularly violent Tuesday night, one that saw three shooting deaths and three other shooting injuries. Albany Police Department spokeswoman Phyllis Banks said early today that at 9:05 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to 2314 E. Alberson Drive where they found three deceased individuals - one female and two males.
