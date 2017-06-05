Albany doctor 'drove himself to hospital' after stabbing, robbery
An Albany doctor said he was stabbed, beaten and robbed at a four-way stop on North Monroe Street at 5th Avenue early Monday morning. According to an incident report, Doctor John Phillips IV was heading from Phoebe North to Phoebe Main when he felt his tire start to wobble.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|black girls tribbing (Mar '13)
|Sun
|Farrell Landon
|22
|Amanda Fouche (Oct '14)
|May 31
|Ex of Amanda
|6
|Cuthbert Police Chief and Sheriff's Deputy Fight (Nov '10)
|May 15
|Farrell Landon
|14
|NAACP to host meeting after controversial searc...
|May 13
|fo real
|3
|ANY nice counties near Albany Georgia? (Mar '10)
|Apr '17
|Jim Meredith
|74
|Reconfiguration Changes of Mitchell County Sch... (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|wjb
|27
|In a friends truck (Jun '10)
|Mar '17
|41bendm3ova
|14
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC