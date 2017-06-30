Albany dance team travels to see "Dancing Dolls"
The Kummin Attractions dance team from Cheer Up, made up of girls from ages 4 to 19, will be going to watch the "Dancing Dolls" tour, dancers from a popular television show. The girls are learning dance techniques, to help them be able to join their high school dance teams, or maybe even become professional dancers themselves one day.
