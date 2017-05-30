Albany DA to not release ADDU officer Sutton's body cam at this time

Dougherty County's lead prosecutor said he is not releasing body cam video right now in the case of an Albany State student who said he was body-slammed by a police officer during a traffic stop. On April 25th, cell phone video showed ASU student body Llewellyn Glover being slammed on the street by Albany drug unit officer Jermaine Sutton.

