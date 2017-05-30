Albany DA to not release ADDU officer Sutton's body cam at this time
Dougherty County's lead prosecutor said he is not releasing body cam video right now in the case of an Albany State student who said he was body-slammed by a police officer during a traffic stop. On April 25th, cell phone video showed ASU student body Llewellyn Glover being slammed on the street by Albany drug unit officer Jermaine Sutton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Add your comments below
Albany Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amanda Fouche (Oct '14)
|May 31
|Ex of Amanda
|6
|Cuthbert Police Chief and Sheriff's Deputy Fight (Nov '10)
|May 15
|Farrell Landon
|14
|black girls tribbing (Mar '13)
|May 15
|Farrell Landon
|20
|NAACP to host meeting after controversial searc...
|May 13
|fo real
|3
|ANY nice counties near Albany Georgia? (Mar '10)
|Apr '17
|Jim Meredith
|74
|Reconfiguration Changes of Mitchell County Sch... (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|wjb
|27
|In a friends truck (Jun '10)
|Mar '17
|41bendm3ova
|14
Find what you want!
Search Albany Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC