Albany city leaders to spend $150K to...

Albany city leaders to spend $150K to develop downtown buildings

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

Albany Dougherty Inner City Authority members explained they received two lease applications for properties, one is located at 102 Pine Avenue and the other at 123 Front Street. "Our board and their board we share three of the same board members and I think that's a testimony to the importance that we place on being able to cooperate and work together," said ADICA Chairman Jimmy Lindsey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Albany Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
David Osteen (May '13) Wed Iwishabitchwould 13
black girls tribbing (Mar '13) Jun 4 Farrell Landon 22
Amanda Fouche (Oct '14) May 31 Ex of Amanda 6
News Cuthbert Police Chief and Sheriff's Deputy Fight (Nov '10) May '17 Farrell Landon 14
News NAACP to host meeting after controversial searc... May '17 fo real 3
ANY nice counties near Albany Georgia? (Mar '10) Apr '17 Jim Meredith 74
Reconfiguration Changes of Mitchell County Sch... (Feb '09) Apr '17 wjb 27
See all Albany Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Albany Forum Now

Albany Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Albany Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Albany, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,452 • Total comments across all topics: 281,953,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC