A much-anticipated microbrewery is nearing completion in downtown Albany.
Pretoria Fields is slated to open in September, which coincides with new state legislation allowing pints and cases of beer to be sold where it's brewed. The brewhouse broke ground in November, but since the owners have been hard at work cultivating the perfect Georgia-brewed beer.
