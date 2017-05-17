Truck wreck affects Albany morning commute
A wreck involving a tractor-trailer in the area of Dawson Road and the Liberty Bypass, affected Albany traffic Tuesday. The initial call came in at 7:55 and was updated to Hazmat at 8:10, according to Deputy Chief Burns of the AFD.
