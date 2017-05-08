St. Teresa's school hopes fundraiser can help repair damaged classrooms
An Albany private school is hoping a weekend fundraiser will help them raise the money needed to repair classrooms damaged by January's storms. On rainy days, water pools inside, because the roof is still not fixed following the terrible storms and tornadoes that wreaked havoc across the city, causing upwards of a half million dollars in damage.
