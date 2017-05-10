Shred personal documents for free Saturday
You can take your old tax documents, and other personal papers, down to the Civic Center in Albany this weekend, and get them shredded for free. Volunteers will be ready to collect your documents and toss them in the shredding trucks at 9 a.m. sharp Saturday and will remain out there until 1 p.m. "This is a great way for our citizens to deter identity theft.
