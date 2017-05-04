More debate over impact of new Lee hospital
Lee County's Vice Chairman Billy Mathis said not only is there a need for a new hospital in the Albany area, but he thinks it will help bring down health care costs. On Wednesday, Phoebe management released their new data showing potential losses they say could not only cut services the community hospital provides, but also hurt the regional economy.
