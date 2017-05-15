MCLB holds safety drill

Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany officials will be conducting an active shooter/lockdown drill at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 16. The commander officer said that "Employees and guests aboard the installation should be aware that the gates to the installation are scheduled to close for the first 10 minutes of the drill in order to allow Marine Corps Police Department officers an opportunity to exercise their procedures."

