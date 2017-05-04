Man arrested for drugs, trying to turn in a dog
A man who took a dog to the humane society to give it up, found himself in handcuffs Friday, in Albany. APD says an animal control person smelled the odor of marijuana on the man, and tried to stop him from leaving.
