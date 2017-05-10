"Light headed" school bus driver run offs road
None of the 62 people on board a Terrell Academy school bus were injured Wednesday afternoon, when it ran off the road in Lee County. Georgia State Patrol Troopers say about 3:50 the 60 year old bus driver became light headed and faint while driving the 2018 blue bird school bus on Highway 82 just north of Albany.
