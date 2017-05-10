Hunt underway for missing Albany man with autism
Albany Police are asking the community's help finding an autistic man who has been missing for about four hours. Police say Terence Trent Williams, 28, was supposed to be dropped off at 3 Wednesday afternoon in the 600 block of West Lincoln Avenue, but his guardians did not make contact with him.
